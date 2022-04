Boldy recorded an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

The 21-year-old rookie has been phenomenal for the playoff-bound Wild. Boldy is rocking a 10-game point streak and he didn't let an upper-body injury from early April sap his momentum. Drafted 12th overall in 2019, Boldy should already be on the radar for fantasy keeper-dynasty pools, and possibly even a mid-round consideration for redraft leagues next year.