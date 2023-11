Boldy (upper body) registered two assists in a 5-3 loss to New Jersey on Thursday.

Boldy was making his return after missing seven consecutive contests due to the injury. In addition to his two assists, he had a plus-1 rating, two PIM, a hit and a shot in 21:29 of ice time Thursday. The 22-year-old has a goal and four points in three appearances this year. Boldy is expected to continue serving in a top-six capacity and on the first power-play unit now that he's recovered.