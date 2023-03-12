Boldy scored an empty-net goal on six shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Boldy has a pair of multi-point efforts over his last four games, a significant improvement from his relatively quiet February which saw him produce four assists in 13 contests. The 21-year-old winger will likely be asked to take on more of the burden on offense with Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) out for multiple weeks. Boldy's done a decent job this season with 18 goals, 44 points, 209 shots on net, a minus-5 rating, 57 hits and 37 PIM through 66 outings overall.