Boldy scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Monday's 2-1 win over the Oilers.

Boldy opened the scoring at 12:36 of the first period, and he set up Frederick Gaudreau's tally in the second. Boldy looks to be back on track with three points in his last two games after going three contests without a point. The second-year winger has 11 goals, 21 points (12 on the power play), 84 shots, 25 hits and a plus-2 rating through 28 outings overall.