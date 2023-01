Boldy signed a seven-year, $49 million contract extension with the Wild on Monday.

Boldy has racked up 27 goals and 68 points in his first 89 NHL appearances, including 12 goals and 17 assists across 42 appearances this season. The 21-year-old forward would have been eligible for restricted free agency this summer. Boldy has emerged as a valuable top-six forward for Minnesota since his arrival on the pro scene from Boston College.