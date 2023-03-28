Boldy scored a hat trick in Minnesota's 5-1 win over Seattle on Monday.

Incredibly, it was Boldy's second hat trick in the span of just five games, and he's up to nine goals in that span. The 21-year-old scored twice in the second period Monday before supplying his third marker early in the final frame. Through 74 appearances this season, Boldy has 28 goals and 57 points.