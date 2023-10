Boldy left Saturday's game versus the Maple Leafs with an undisclosed injury, and head coach Dean Evason did not have an update on the forward's status after the game, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Boldy was injured about midway through the third period. The 22-year-old scored a goal in the contest, giving him two points through two games this year. Boldy's status should be updated prior to Tuesday's game in Montreal.