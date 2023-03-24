Boldy scored two goals in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flyers.
He got a chance to extend the shootout with the Wild's final attempt, but Carter Hart got a piece of his quick snapshot. Boldy is one of the hottest players in the NHL right now as Minnesota jockeys for the top spot in the Central Division -- he's found the back of the net six times in the last three games, and over the course of his seven-game point streak he's piled up eight goals and 12 points.
