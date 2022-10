Boldy produced a power-play assist, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Boldy has picked up right where he left off last year, as his helper Monday gave him five points in three contests. He's earned two of his three assists with the man advantage. The second-year winger has added six shots on net, six hits and a plus-1 rating, making him one of five Wild skaters that isn't in the red in plus-minus.