Boldy logged a power-play assist, seven shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Stars in Game 2.

Boldy slotted in at center with the Wild missing Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) and Ryan Hartman (lower body). For his part, Boldy looked okay, winning 11 of 23 faceoffs and setting up a Marcus Johansson tally in the second period. Boldy has played the vast majority of his NHL career as a winger, and he should move back there once the Wild get healthier. The 22-year-old had a strong 31-goal, 63-point campaign over 81 regular-season outings.