Boldy scored the overtime winner in Minnesota's 2-1 victory over New Jersey on Tuesday.
It was Boldy's fourth game-winning goal of the campaign and the sixth of his career. The 21-year-old is riding a six-game scoring streak in which he's collected six goals and 10 points. That's pushed him up to 23 markers and 52 points in 71 contests this season.
