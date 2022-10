Boldy scored two goals on five shots during a 4-3 shootout win over the Blackhawks on Sunday.

Boldy, who scored 15 goals in 47 games as a rookie, collected his second two-goal game this season Sunday. Both tallies tied the contest. Boldy's first marker developed after the Blackhawks failed to clear the puck out of their zone and his shot beat goalie Alex Stalock through the five-hole. Boldy's second goal was shot into a vacated net following a backdoor pass by Joel Eriksson Ek.