Boldy had a goal and an assist in a 8-2 win over the Canadiens on Monday.

Boldy has played in just seven games at the NHL level, but has three goals and three assists to his name. The 20-year-old has gotten minutes on the power play in all but one of his games this season and has 18 shots on goal in his brief stint, showing he could be an active member of the offense moving forward.