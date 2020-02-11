Wild's Matthew Boldy: Playing better for Boston College

Boldy tallied a goal and added two assists in Boston College's 7-2 win over Harvard on Monday.

It was Boldy's first three-point game of the season and it came in the third place game of the annual Beanpot Championship. Mired in a massive scoring slump for the duration of his freshman campaign in Chestnut Hill, Boldy has played considerably better than his numbers (three goals, 14 points in 26 games) would indicate. With points in five of his past six games, Boldy has begun to find his footing of late. Boldy is a physically mature kid for an 18-year-old and the Wild could look to sign him after his season is complete, but most signs point to Boldy playing a second year of collegiate hockey.