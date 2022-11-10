Boldy registered a power-play assist and four PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Boldy set up Kirill Kaprizov's game-tying goal in the second period. The Wild had been shut out in their previous two games before that tally. Boldy's offense has been a bright spot for a team lacking offense outside of the first line. He's up to six goals, five assists, five power-play points, 40 shots on net, 15 hits, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating in 13 appearances while working on the second line and first power-play unit.