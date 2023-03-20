Boldy scored three goals in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.

The second-year winger beat Charlie Lindgren twice in the first five minutes of the first period, then completed his second career hat trick midway through the third on a breakaway. Boldy has three multi-point performances in the last five games as he steps up in the absence of Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), producing five goals and nine points over that stretch.