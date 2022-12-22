Boldy scored a goal on six shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Boldy has found his groove lately with three goals and four helpers in his last six games. One of his assists Wednesday came on the power play. The 21-year-old has picked up five of his 12 goals and nine of 13 assists with the man advantage this season. He's added 94 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-4 rating through 32 contests while holding down a regular top-six role with time on the first power-play unit.