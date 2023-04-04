Boldy had a goal and an assist in Minnesota's 4-3 shootout loss to Vegas on Monday.

Boldy has been one of the best goal scorers in the league recently, with 11 markers over his last eight contests and 13 goals over his last 12 outings. That offensive outburst has pushed him up to 30 goals and 60 points in 77 appearances this season. The 21-year-old was taken with the No. 12 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, and he entered the NHL brimming with potential last season. His hot finish to the campaign gives fantasy managers even more reason to be excited about his future.