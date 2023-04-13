Boldy (rest) won't play in Thursday's regular-season finale versus the Predators, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

With Thursday's game being meaningless in terms of playoff seeding for the Wild, a bunch of the team's key players, including Boldy, won't be in the lineup against Nashville. Look for Boldy, who's racked up 31 goals and 63 points through 81 contests this season, to return to his usual prominent role for Game 1 of Minnesota's first-round playoff series against Dallas or Colorado.