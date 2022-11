Boldy recorded a power-play goal in Sunday's 4-3 win over Arizona.

Boldy's goal in the third period extended Minnesota's lead to 4-1 but would stand as the game-winner after Arizona scored twice later in the frame. The 21-year-old winger has been hot of late with three goals and two assists in his last three contests. Boldy should remain a solid fantasy option while logging time on the Wild's top power-play unit. He's up to nine goals and seven assists through 21 games this season.