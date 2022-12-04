Boldy was credited with an assist during a 5-4 shootout win over the Ducks on Saturday.

Boldy, who entered Saturday leading the Ducks with 15 takeaways, stole the win from the visitors by beating goalie John Gibson for the shootout winner. Following up on his career-best three-point effort against the Jets on Nov. 23, the 21-year-old left winger has collected seven points during his past five games. Boldy is the second-youngest Wild skater to reach 20 career goals, behind Marian Gaborik, who was 19 when he accomplished the feat in 2001.