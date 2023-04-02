Boldy scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Boldy has 10 tallies over his last seven games. He's been effective, taking just 30 shots in that span, though he's also not racking up assists lately. The 21-year-old winger has had some ups and downs throughout the year, but with 29 tallies, 58 points and 244 shots through 76 outings, he looks like a star in the making.