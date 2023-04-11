Boldy provided a goal and an assist in Minnesota's 4-2 victory over Chicago on Monday.

It was yet another great outing for Boldy, who has 14 goals and 21 points over his last 15 contests. He opened the scoring midway through the first period and then assisted on Marcus Johansson's game-winner late in the third frame. Through 80 appearances this season, Boldy has 31 goals and 63 points.