Boldy notched an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

Boldy has produced three goals and five assists in his last seven contests. His helper Thursday gave him 26 points in 33 contests -- he needed 35 outings to reach the same output as a rookie last year. He's earned 14 power-play points while adding 97 shots on goal, 28 hits and a plus-3 rating in a consistent second-line role this season.