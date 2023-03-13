Boldy scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Boldy scored at 1:50 of the second period to put the Wild ahead 3-2, their first lead in the game. The 21-year-old winger is up to three goals and two assists through six games in March after he was limited to only four helpers in February. He's at 19 tallies, 45 points, 211 shots on net, 57 hits, 37 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 67 contests overall.