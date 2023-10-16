Boldy (upper body) is considered week-to-week, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

The Wild expect to know more about Boldy's status after the team returns home from Tuesday's road contest against Montreal. He was injured late in Saturday's 7-4 loss to Toronto. Boldy has one goal, one assist and six shots on net through two games this season. Per Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Minnesota will go with 11 forwards and seven blueliners in the lineup versus the Canadiens on Tuesday.