Wild's Matvei Guskov: Enigmatic Russian off to Minnesota

Guskov was drafted 149th overall by the Wild at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

While he got progressively better as the season went along, Guskov's first OHL campaign was underwhelming. He finished with just 12 goals and 30 points in 59 games for London and saw limited power-play time despite coming over from Russia with the reputation of being a big time offensive player. It remains to be seen if Guskov's struggles were simply the result of adjusting to a new country and smaller ice surfaces or something else entirely. His skill level alone makes him a worthy gamble at this point in the draft and the Wild could have a potential steal on their hands if this past season was the result of nothing more than a young kid adjusting to his new surroundings.