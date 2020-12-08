Guskov inked a three-year contract with KHL club CSKA Moscow on Tuesday.

Guskov spent the past two seasons playing for OHL London in which he registered 28 goals and 32 helpers in 121 appearances. Select by the Wild in the fifth round of the 2019 NHL Draft, it seems Minnesota will have to wait a while to bring him back over to North America. If the 19-year-old center underwhelms against stiffer competition, it could even close the book on his future with the organization considering he wasn't drafted by general manager Bill Guerin.