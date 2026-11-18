Shabanov scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Predators.

Shabanov ended a three-game dry spell with the tally. He has some variance in his splits with eight points over eight home contests and just six points over 14 outings on the road. Overall, he's at nine goals, five helpers, 34 shots on net and a minus-5 rating across 22 appearances. Given the Wild have played a road-heavy slate so far, Shabanov should pick up the pace soon, though the team is set to play its next three contests away from Minnesota.