Shabanov scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Shabanov netted his first goal of the year during the second period. The 25-year-old winger has gotten a good assignment early in the campaign, seeing time alongside Kirill Kaprizov and Danila Yurov in a top-six capacity. Shabanov did fine in his rookie year in 2025-26, earning 18 points over 44 regular-season games with the Islanders, but he has the potential to do significantly better across the board in 2026-27 if he stays in Minnesota's top six.