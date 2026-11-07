Shabanov scored a power-play goal on three shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Shabanov has a pair of goals over three games in November. He's earned five points over his last six games, with all but one of those contributions coming on the power play. The 26-year-old winger is up to six goals, five assists, 25 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-6 rating across 17 appearances. Shabanov's offense will drive his fantasy value, and a spot on the first power-play unit has him trending up for now.