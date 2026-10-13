Shabanov scored a power-play goal on three shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Shabanov made an impact during Minnesota's three-goal first period, giving Minnesota a 2-0 lead at the 14:32 mark with a power-play tally following a set-up from Quinn Hughes, his seventh of the year. Shabanov doesn't shoot often and isn't filling out the stat sheet, but at least he's been consistent and has cracked the scoresheet in four of the Wild's last five games. He's not going to win a fantasy matchup on his own, but he should remain productive as long as he continues to handle a top-six role in the lineup.