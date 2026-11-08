Shabanov scored twice, including once on the power play, in a 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Shabanov has four goals, including two on the power play, in his last four games. And eight snipes (five assists) on the season to sit second in that category on the Wild. Shabanov didn't flourish on Long Island last season, but he's showing his talent in the land of lakes. And getting the praises of his head coach John Hynes. "He's got great instincts," Hynes said after the game. "He can shoot the puck, and he's got really good poise. I like his demeanor. He's a focused kid. He's got good poise with the puck. He clearly understands how we want to play and the things we want to do. He's got good details." Shabanov may be lurking on the wire. Go get him.