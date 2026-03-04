McCarron was traded from the Predators to the Wild in exchange for a 2028 second-round pick, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

McCarron was a late scratch from Nashville's lineup ahead of Tuesday's game prior to the trade being announced. The 30-year-old forward has five goals, 12 points, 86 shots on net, 165 hits and 65 blocked shots across 59 games this season. The 6'6" center will bolster Minnesota's depth up the middle of the ice and will provide physicality from a role anywhere in the Wild's bottom nine. With the Wild making a push towards the top of the Central Division, McCarron is in line to benefit from the team's lethal offense, giving him a slight boost in fantasy formats.