McCarron scored a goal and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 double-overtime loss to the Stars in Game 3.

McCarron's goal put the Wild ahead 3-2 late in the second period, but they couldn't maintain the lead. This was McCarron's first career playoff goal -- prior to this postseason, he had never recorded a point in nine playoff outings over three different campaigns. The 31-year-old was able to produce 17 points over 79 regular-season contests between the Wild and the Predators, and the Wild traded for him to stabilize their fourth line, so he should see plenty of playing time in that role.