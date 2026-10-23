McCarron scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Flames.

McCarron's tally at 4:39 of the third period spoiled Devin Cooley's shutout bid. The 31-year-old McCarron has been a constant in the Wild's bottom six to start the year. He's earned a goal, four assists, 18 shots on net, 32 hits, 11 blocked shots, seven PIM and a plus-4 rating through 11 appearances. McCarron is a decent roster candidate for banger leagues, but his offense isn't likely to stay at this level throughout the campaign.