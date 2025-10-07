Milne was designated for non-roster injured reserve with an undisclosed injury Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Milne made his NHL debut last season, logging 6:34 of ice time against the Stars on Nov. 16 while tallying three hits. Even without his injury concern, the 23-year-old winger was a long shot to make the Opening Night roster. Was given the green light to play, Milne figures to link up with AHL Iowa for the upcoming campaign -- though he could earn a call-up at some point down the road.