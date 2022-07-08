Milne was selected 89th overall by the Wild in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

The COVID-19 shortened 2020-21 campaign did Milne no favors, as he posted 12 points in 14 games for WHL Winnipeg and went undrafted in the 2021 draft. Winnipeg improved immensely as a team this past year and that led to Milne seeing his scoring totals rise to the tune of 38 goals and 81 points in 68 games. He added 13 goals and 19 points in 15 playoff contests. Milne is an effort guy, who makes plays all over the ice and willingly engages bigger defenders despite standing just 5-foot-10, 185 pounds. It's fair to wonder if Milne's jump in production was simply the result of him being older than most of his peers, but he played his way into being a legitimate NHL draft pick, something that wasn't on the radar at this time.