Wild's Mikael Granlund: All but ruled out Saturday

Granlund apparently played through an (undisclosed injury) in Thursday's road opener against the Red Wings, and he's "probably out" for Saturday's road match with the Hurricanes, Michael Russo of TheAthletic.com reports.

This is a major blow for the Wild -- who lost that 4-2 in that first game -- as Granlund is a terrific playmaker who's coming off a 2016-17 campaign of posting 26 goals, 43 assists and a plus-23 rating between 81 games. The short-term plan for Minnesota is to deploy Gustav Olofsson, an extra defenseman, up front.