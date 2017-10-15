Wild's Mikael Granlund: Begins skating
Granlund (groin) skated Saturday morning, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Granlund was expected to miss four games when he was hurt, but it sounds like he's making progress and could return sooner. Still, it's early in his recovery.
