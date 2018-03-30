Wild's Mikael Granlund: Breaks out against Stars
Granlund scored a goal and added two assists during Thursday's 5-2 win over Dallas.
This was Granlund's first multi-point showing since Feb. 27, and he collected just seven assists through the 13 games in between. While game-to-game consistency has been a shortcoming this season, he's now posted consecutive 20-goal, 60-point campaigns. It's tough to complain about that level of production.
