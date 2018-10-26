Wild's Mikael Granlund: Buries empty-net goal
Granlund deposited an empty-net goal Thursday in a 4-1 home win over the Kings.
Granlund has crafted a six-game point streak consisting of four goals and three assists. The Finn is living up to the lofty profile as Minnesota's first-round (ninth overall) draft pick from 2010.
