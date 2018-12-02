Wild's Mikael Granlund: Charting course at career pace
Granlund picked up two assists Saturday in a 5-3 loss to Toronto.
Granlund has delivered two-straight seasons of high-60s points, but this year, he's charting a point-per-game course. Granlund is a mandatory play. Period.
More News
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Ends goal drought•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Trio of assists in win•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Secures another win for Minnesota•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Going through extreme hot streak•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Scores deciding goal on power play•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Eight-game point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...