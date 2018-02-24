Wild's Mikael Granlund: Collects four points against Blueshirts
Granlund scored two goals and added two assists -- one on the power play -- during Friday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.
The Wild switched up their lines ahead of Friday's game, and the Granlund-Eric Staal-Jason Zucker trio scored all four goals. Granlund entered in an bit of a slump with just two assists through his past seven contests, but he certainly made up for lost time in a hurry against the Rangers. The 25-year-old winger is now up to 17 goals and 32 assists through 56 games for the campaign, and while he might continue to struggle with offensive consistency, expect his final numbers to provide value in all settings.
More News
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Adds two more helpers Tuesday•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Posts two points in final period•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Playing Monday•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Feels ill Sunday•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Turns in another multi-point showing•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Collects three assists•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...