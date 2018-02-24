Wild's Mikael Granlund: Collects four points against Blueshirts

Granlund scored two goals and added two assists -- one on the power play -- during Friday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

The Wild switched up their lines ahead of Friday's game, and the Granlund-Eric Staal-Jason Zucker trio scored all four goals. Granlund entered in an bit of a slump with just two assists through his past seven contests, but he certainly made up for lost time in a hurry against the Rangers. The 25-year-old winger is now up to 17 goals and 32 assists through 56 games for the campaign, and while he might continue to struggle with offensive consistency, expect his final numbers to provide value in all settings.