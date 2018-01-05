Wild's Mikael Granlund: Collects three assists

Granlund dished out three assists in Thursday's win over the Sabres.

Granlund only skated 12:46 in the victory, but he benefited from the return of linemate Nino Niederreiter (ankle), who recorded a hat trick. Granlund's terrific campaign continues, as the 25-year-old now has 11 goals and 30 points in 36 games. He's been remarkably consistent all season and can be rolled out with confidence in almost all formats.

