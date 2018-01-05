Wild's Mikael Granlund: Collects three assists
Granlund dished out three assists in Thursday's win over the Sabres.
Granlund only skated 12:46 in the victory, but he benefited from the return of linemate Nino Niederreiter (ankle), who recorded a hat trick. Granlund's terrific campaign continues, as the 25-year-old now has 11 goals and 30 points in 36 games. He's been remarkably consistent all season and can be rolled out with confidence in almost all formats.
More News
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Earns hat trick in win over Preds•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Notches two points in win•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Notches assist in loss•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Tallies helper Friday•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Lights lamp twice•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: In on all three goals•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...