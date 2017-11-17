Wild's Mikael Granlund: Collects two helpers Thursday
Granlund picked up a pair of assists in Thursday's win over the Predators.
Granlund has been producing steadily of late, managing a goal and seven points in his last eight contests. He's capable of being a very lethal fantasy forward, but is stuck on just one goal in 13 contests thus far. The point production has been there, however, so look for Granlund to start finding the back of the net soon. The top-line winger plays on the first power-play unit and appears to be finding his groove after missing time early in the season with a groin injury.
