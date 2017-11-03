Wild's Mikael Granlund: Dishes out two assists Thursday
Granlund collected two assists in Thursday's win over the Habs.
The top-line winger has now collected three assists in five outings since returning from a groin injury. Granlund exploded for a career-high 69 points last season and it might take some time before he gets back into the groove this time around. He's been credited with 13 shots on goal in his last four outings and it's only a matter of time before one finds the back of the net. Granlund is skating on the first power-play unit, and while he may not have a goal, his potential to take off at any moment makes him worth owning in most formats.
