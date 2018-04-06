Wild's Mikael Granlund: Dishes twice in loss
Granlund collected two assists in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings on Thursday.
The pair of apples snap a modest two-game absence from the scoresheet for Granlund, who's showing that last year's 69-point breakout was no fluke. The 2010 ninth overall pick has 66 points (in five fewer games than 2016-17) this season, and continues to build upon his career-high shot total with 191.
More News
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Breaks out against Stars•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Few shots amid slump•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Collects four points against Blues•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Collects four points against Blueshirts•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Adds two more helpers Tuesday•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Posts two points in final period•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...