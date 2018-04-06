Wild's Mikael Granlund: Dishes twice in loss

Granlund collected two assists in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings on Thursday.

The pair of apples snap a modest two-game absence from the scoresheet for Granlund, who's showing that last year's 69-point breakout was no fluke. The 2010 ninth overall pick has 66 points (in five fewer games than 2016-17) this season, and continues to build upon his career-high shot total with 191.