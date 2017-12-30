Wild's Mikael Granlund: Earns hat trick in win over Preds
Granlund scored three goals (one on the power play) and recorded seven shots during Friday's 4-2 win over Nashville.
This was Granlund's third multi-point showing through his past 10 contests, and he's notched five goals and just as many assists during that stretch. The 25-year-old winger has 11 tallies and 16 helpers through 33 games for the campaign, so his heater will have to continue to pace him to approach last season's 69 points. As long as Granlund remains in a go-to scoring role, the potential is there for a prolonged scoring surge, though.
