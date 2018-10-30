Wild's Mikael Granlund: Eight-game point streak

Granlund scored a goal and fired six shot on net in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Granlund found Ryan Suter up high on the power play, and the veteran blueliner sent it top shelf. The 26-year-old now has a point in eight straight games with five goals and five assists in that span. Fantasy owners would be wise to ride him while he's hot Tuesday versus the Oilers.

