Wild's Mikael Granlund: Eight-game point streak
Granlund scored a goal and fired six shot on net in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.
Granlund found Ryan Suter up high on the power play, and the veteran blueliner sent it top shelf. The 26-year-old now has a point in eight straight games with five goals and five assists in that span. Fantasy owners would be wise to ride him while he's hot Tuesday versus the Oilers.
More News
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Tallies goal in third straight game•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Buries empty-net goal•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Points in three straight•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Registers apple in loss•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Finally puts up points•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Quiet in season-opening loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.